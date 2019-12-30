StockMarketWire.com - AstraZeneca and partner Merck said their treatment for pancreatic cancer had been approved for use in the US.
Lynparza had been approved for the maintenance treatment of patients with deleterious germline BRCA-mutated metastatic pancreatic cancer, whose disease had not progressed on at least 16 weeks of a first-line platinum-based chemotherapy regimen.
'Patients with advanced pancreatic cancer historically have faced poor outcomes due to the aggressive nature of the disease and limited treatment advances over the last few decades,' said Dave Fredrickson, AstraZeneca's executive vice president, oncology business unit.
'Lynparza is now the only approved targeted medicine in biomarker-selected patients with advanced pancreatic cancer.'
