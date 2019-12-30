StockMarketWire.com - Radio network group CyanConnode said it had won an order in Thailand worth around $1.6m.

The end customer was Thai state entity Metropolitan Electricity Authority, which had ordered 33,000 units from CyanConnode's distributor and technology partner JST.

The order related to a smart metering deployment, including CyanConnode hardware, for which deliveries would commence in 2020.

CyanConnode would receive an upfront payment at the time of order of around $0.4m, which the company said was about 25% of the contract value.

A kick-off meeting would be held in mid-January, at which a full roll-out plan would be agreed.




