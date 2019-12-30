StockMarketWire.com - Cloud and IT services provider IDE said it had raised £1.5m from an issue of loan notes to shareholders including MXC Capital, which had subscribed for £1.23m of the notes.
The proceeds would to be used by IDE to fully repay its finance leases and provide additional working capital.
MXC said it now held £9.23m of the £11.5m loan notes issued by IDE to date, and 43.1% of the company's shares.
Blake Holdings and funds managed by Kestrel Partners also participated in the raising.
Separately, IDE said it had won several additional multi-year customer contract renewals, including one two-year deal worth over £1m per annum.
A further two two-year minimum deals worth at least £1m in total had also been secured.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
