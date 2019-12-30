StockMarketWire.com - Communication technology provider GSTechnologies reported a first-half loss, pinned on lower margins and higher employment costs.
Net losses for the six months through September amounted to $505k, compared to losses of $210k on-year. Revenue rose 1.1% to $2.6m.
The company forecast sales in the second half of $2.0m-to-$2.5m, which would bring overall sales for the year to $4.5m-to-$5.0m.
'Moving forward, the board strongly believes the 2020 financial year to hold greater opportunities in both South East Asia and in post-Brexit Great Britain for the group,' executive chairman Tone Goh said.
