StockMarketWire.com - Mosman Oil and Gas said it had attained a 9% stake in Canadian diamond explorer GEM International Resources, having captailised part of a loan to the company.
Mosman capitalised C$50k as part of a debt-for-equity swap, while a remaining loan of around C$50k had been repaid to Mosman by GEM.
Mosman also confirmed that GEM had raised new capital by issuing 8m shares at 5c per share. GEM had also undertaken a debt-for-equity swap for about C$271k.
'GEM will now continue with its objective of securing an interest in a new project,' Mosman Oil and Gas said.
At 8:26am: [LON:MSMN] Mosman Oil And Gas Ltd share price was +0.01p at 0.22p
