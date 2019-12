RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £7,234,111 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £6,739,847 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £6,435,995 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £6,172,900 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £5,825,020 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £5,091,893 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £4,947,976 JE. Just Eat value of shares traded £4,884,717 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £4,190,278 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £4,053,246 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £3,531,948 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £3,146,107 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £3,131,307 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £3,047,513 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £2,944,167 BT.A BT Group PLC value of shares traded £2,603,646 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £2,445,435 FGT Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc value of shares traded £2,432,191 TSCO Tesco PLC value of shares traded £2,367,491 CRH CRH PLC value of shares traded £2,318,021 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £2,307,761 PSN Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £2,237,278 IMB Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £2,182,698 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £1,953,548 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £1,919,249 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £1,835,991 LGEN Legal & General Group PLC value of shares traded £1,773,411 STAN Standard Chartered PLC value of shares traded £1,699,799 NMC NMC Health PLC value of shares traded £1,685,329 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £1,684,188 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com