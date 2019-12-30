StockMarketWire.com - 
RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £13,602,618

BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £10,887,406

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £10,469,188

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £9,996,886

RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £9,770,537

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £7,437,645

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £7,347,540

DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £6,927,910

JE.	Just Eat value of shares traded £6,585,061

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £6,467,550

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £5,725,240

REL	RELX Plc value of shares traded £5,719,549

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £5,498,218

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £5,382,277

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £4,926,261

SSE	SSE PLC value of shares traded £4,807,132

BT.A	BT Group PLC value of shares traded £4,537,232

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £4,314,544

FGT	Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc value of shares traded £3,729,105

RB.	Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £3,656,160

TSCO	Tesco PLC value of shares traded £3,626,333

IMB	Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £3,568,148

NXT	Next PLC value of shares traded £3,534,098

PSN	Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £3,422,217

BARC	Barclays PLC value of shares traded £3,308,156

NG.	National Grid PLC value of shares traded £3,302,533

AAL	Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £3,259,264

CRH	CRH PLC value of shares traded £3,221,653

STAN	Standard Chartered PLC value of shares traded £3,201,107

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £3,164,323



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com