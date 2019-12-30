RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £13,602,618 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £10,887,406 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £10,469,188 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £9,996,886 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £9,770,537 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £7,437,645 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £7,347,540 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £6,927,910 JE. Just Eat value of shares traded £6,585,061 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £6,467,550 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £5,725,240 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £5,719,549 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £5,498,218 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £5,382,277 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £4,926,261 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £4,807,132 BT.A BT Group PLC value of shares traded £4,537,232 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £4,314,544 FGT Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc value of shares traded £3,729,105 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £3,656,160 TSCO Tesco PLC value of shares traded £3,626,333 IMB Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £3,568,148 NXT Next PLC value of shares traded £3,534,098 PSN Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £3,422,217 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £3,308,156 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £3,302,533 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £3,259,264 CRH CRH PLC value of shares traded £3,221,653 STAN Standard Chartered PLC value of shares traded £3,201,107 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £3,164,323 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com