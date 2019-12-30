StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
NMC Health                              1805.50       +4.00%
Persimmon                               2694.50       +1.68%
Just Eat                                 839.80       +1.23%
InterContinental Hotels Group           5272.50       +1.01%
British American Tobacco                3285.50       +0.60%
Next                                    7110.00       -2.20%
Vodafone Group                           148.92       -1.38%
BAE Systems                              571.60       -1.38%
BT Group                                 193.63       -1.31%
Pearson                                  646.50       -1.30%

FTSE 250
PureTech Health                          315.00       +3.62%
Hochschild Mining                        175.20       +3.55%
John Wood Group                          404.10       +2.43%
Oxford Instruments                      1527.00       +2.35%
Centamin                                 119.93       +2.16%
CLS Holdings                             300.50       -3.22%
Spirent Communications                   241.75       -2.91%
Playtech                                 393.90       -2.09%
Drax Group                               314.10       -1.97%
Countryside Properties                   459.10       -1.94%

AIM
CyanConnode                                3.90      +85.71%
Alexander Mining                           0.04      +33.33%
Arc Minerals Limited Ords Npv Di           3.30      +22.22%
Malvern International  Ord 5p              0.88      +20.69%
TechFinancials Inc                         0.95      +18.75%
Petrel Resources                          15.50      -20.51%
Bigdish  Ord Npv                           1.25      -16.67%
Silence Therapeutics                     354.00      -11.50%
Fastforward Innovations                    8.20      -10.87%
Inspirit Energy Holdings                   0.06      -10.71%

