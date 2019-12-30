FTSE 100 NMC Health 1805.50 +4.00% Persimmon 2694.50 +1.68% Just Eat 839.80 +1.23% InterContinental Hotels Group 5272.50 +1.01% British American Tobacco 3285.50 +0.60% Next 7110.00 -2.20% Vodafone Group 148.92 -1.38% BAE Systems 571.60 -1.38% BT Group 193.63 -1.31% Pearson 646.50 -1.30% FTSE 250 PureTech Health 315.00 +3.62% Hochschild Mining 175.20 +3.55% John Wood Group 404.10 +2.43% Oxford Instruments 1527.00 +2.35% Centamin 119.93 +2.16% CLS Holdings 300.50 -3.22% Spirent Communications 241.75 -2.91% Playtech 393.90 -2.09% Drax Group 314.10 -1.97% Countryside Properties 459.10 -1.94% FTSE 350 NMC Health 1805.50 +4.00% PureTech Health 315.00 +3.62% Hochschild Mining 175.20 +3.55% John Wood Group 404.10 +2.43% Oxford Instruments 1527.00 +2.35% CLS Holdings 300.50 -3.22% Spirent Communications 241.75 -2.91% Next 7110.00 -2.20% Playtech 393.90 -2.09% Drax Group 314.10 -1.97% AIM CyanConnode 3.90 +85.71% Alexander Mining 0.04 +33.33% Arc Minerals Limited Ords Npv Di 3.30 +22.22% Malvern International Ord 5p 0.88 +20.69% TechFinancials Inc 0.95 +18.75% Petrel Resources 15.50 -20.51% Bigdish Ord Npv 1.25 -16.67% Silence Therapeutics 354.00 -11.50% Fastforward Innovations 8.20 -10.87% Inspirit Energy Holdings 0.06 -10.71% Overall Market Countrywide 350.00 +4774.65% CyanConnode 3.90 +85.71% Alexander Mining 0.04 +33.33% Arc Minerals Limited Ords Npv Di 3.30 +22.22% Malvern International Ord 5p 0.88 +20.69% Petrel Resources 15.50 -20.51% Bigdish Ord Npv 1.25 -16.67% Silence Therapeutics 354.00 -11.50% Fastforward Innovations 8.20 -10.87% Inspirit Energy Holdings 0.06 -10.71%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 14:00
StockMarketWire.com -