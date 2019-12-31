StockMarketWire.com - Property investor CLS has announced the sale of a portfolio of 19 regional offices in the UK for an aggregate cash consideration £65m to Elite Capital Partners, a Singaporean investment firm.
The offices are located across the UK outside of the South East and the company says that, following major lease re-gears last year, they have less active asset management potential.
It adds: 'The sale of the portfolio is in line with our strategy of actively recycling our capital and focusing the UK portfolio on London and the South East. Following the completion of this transaction, CLS will hold only two assets in the UK located outside of the South East.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: