StockMarketWire.com - Food ingredient business Provexis reported an increase in revenue for the six months to 30 September 2019.
The period saw revenue up 15% year-on-year to £220,000. The company's underlying operating loss narrowed from £154,000 to £126,000.
Cash fell from £556,000 to £173,000 but the group subsequently raised £301,000 from a placing in December 2019 with new and existing investors at 0.4p.
Provexis Chairman Dawson Buck commented: 'The company has seen a strong start to the 2019/20 financial year, with total revenue 15% ahead of the prior year.
Revenue from the DSM Alliance Agreement for Fruitflow grew by 35% year on year, and sales from the company's Fruitflow+ Omega-3 dietary supplement business grew by 28% in the half year, with subscriber numbers on the www.fruitflowplus.com website currently standing at an all-time high level.'
