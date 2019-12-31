StockMarketWire.com - 
BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £16,226,817

RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £14,271,809

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £13,401,803

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £8,337,251

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £6,825,366

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £6,544,726

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £5,922,432

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £5,561,980

NG.	National Grid PLC value of shares traded £5,220,332

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £5,126,463

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £4,881,906

DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £4,726,021

ENOG	Energean Oil & Gas Plc value of shares traded £4,632,543

JE.	Just Eat value of shares traded £4,336,895

CEY	Centamin PLC value of shares traded £4,122,583

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £4,032,490

AAL	Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £3,744,473

CCC	Computacenter PLC value of shares traded £3,611,084

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £3,588,490

BARC	Barclays PLC value of shares traded £3,542,504

NMC	NMC Health PLC value of shares traded £3,426,263

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £3,191,761

IMB	Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £3,168,935

IGG	IG Group Holdings PLC value of shares traded £2,968,571

REL	RELX Plc value of shares traded £2,692,347

RR.	Rolls-Royce Group PLC value of shares traded £2,654,695

TSCO	Tesco PLC value of shares traded £2,429,425

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £2,308,867

SMT	Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Plc value of shares traded £2,245,492

PSN	Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £2,166,224



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com