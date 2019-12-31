BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £16,226,817 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £14,271,809 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £13,401,803 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £8,337,251 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £6,825,366 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £6,544,726 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £5,922,432 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £5,561,980 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £5,220,332 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £5,126,463 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £4,881,906 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £4,726,021 ENOG Energean Oil & Gas Plc value of shares traded £4,632,543 JE. Just Eat value of shares traded £4,336,895 CEY Centamin PLC value of shares traded £4,122,583 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £4,032,490 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £3,744,473 CCC Computacenter PLC value of shares traded £3,611,084 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £3,588,490 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £3,542,504 NMC NMC Health PLC value of shares traded £3,426,263 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £3,191,761 IMB Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £3,168,935 IGG IG Group Holdings PLC value of shares traded £2,968,571 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £2,692,347 RR. Rolls-Royce Group PLC value of shares traded £2,654,695 TSCO Tesco PLC value of shares traded £2,429,425 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £2,308,867 SMT Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Plc value of shares traded £2,245,492 PSN Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £2,166,224 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com