BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £84,711,815 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £73,620,453 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £43,744,080 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £43,634,741 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £40,688,050 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £37,553,249 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £34,320,136 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £32,232,274 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £32,146,358 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £31,991,430 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £31,681,265 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £30,650,734 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £30,192,840 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £23,797,058 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £23,166,788 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £22,214,610 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £20,818,217 TSCO Tesco PLC value of shares traded £20,521,336 IMB Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £20,031,269 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £19,135,431 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £18,667,279 JE. Just Eat value of shares traded £16,952,901 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £16,678,360 LGEN Legal & General Group PLC value of shares traded £16,140,077 BT.A BT Group PLC value of shares traded £15,281,193 BLND British Land Co PLC value of shares traded £15,148,733 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £13,736,845 CPG Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £11,794,980 PSN Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £11,749,365 NMC NMC Health PLC value of shares traded £11,192,107