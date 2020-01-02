StockMarketWire.com - Building materials business CRH has confirmed that Richie Boucher became chairman of the CRH board on 1 January 2020, succeeding N. Hartery who stepped down from the board on 31 December 2019.
The changes to the board were previously announced on 26 September 2019.
CRH chairman Boucher said: 'I would like to thank Nicky for his excellent stewardship of the CRH board during his tenure as chairman and for his commitment to CRH as a non-executive director since 2004, during which time he also held the roles of senior independent director and remuneration committee chairman.
'I and my board colleagues wish him well in the future.'
Following his retirement, Hartery will receive his outstanding director fees for the period to 31 December 2019.
