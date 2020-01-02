StockMarketWire.com - West African gold exploration company Cora Gold has announced the appointment of Robert Monro as chief executive officer (CEO) and a board director with immediate effect.
Monro has replaced Dr Jonathan Forster, as announced on 10 October 2019, who has stepped down from his post as CEO and a director of the company to reduce his workload.
Monro spent more than 10 years at Hummingbird Resources, where he held roles including operations manager, country manager and head of business development as the company made the transition from a private pre-resource explorer through to a listed gold miner.
Hummingbird remains the largest shareholder of Cora, currently with a shareholding of 18%.
Cora Gold said Monro has been closely involved with Cora since 2017 when it successfully completed its IPO, first as one of two nominees of Hummingbird appointed to the board, and later as business development manager, working with the board to progress its strategy of gold exploration in Mali alongside the advancement of the Sanankoro Gold Project.
Forster will remain head of exploration at Cora and will continue to manage its technical activities.
Cora Gold non-executive chairman Ed Bowie said: 'It gives me great pleasure to welcome Bert to the role of CEO. Bert brings a huge amount of enthusiasm, an in-depth understanding of the junior gold sector and a keen focus on adding shareholder value.
'He has played a key role in the company's development to date, initially as a non-executive director and more recently in a business development capacity and is the ideal candidate to lead the company through the next phase of its growth.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
