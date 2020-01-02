FTSE 100 Glencore 241.25 +2.51% Antofagasta 938.10 +2.32% Pearson 651.30 +2.24% Legal & General Group 309.00 +1.98% BP 480.55 +1.90% British Land Co 631.70 -1.11% Experian 2540.00 -0.47% Ocado Group 1275.50 -0.27% Diageo 3192.00 -0.27% Associated British Foods 2591.00 -0.27% FTSE 250 IP Group 73.80 +3.94% Grafton Group 894.50 +3.17% Playtech 407.65 +2.68% Senior 177.35 +2.57% Travis Perkins 1638.00 +2.25% Tullow Oil 59.00 -7.81% Hochschild Mining 174.95 -4.40% Fresnillo 625.00 -2.37% Hilton Food Group 1084.00 -2.17% Ti Fluid Systems Ord 1p Wi 260.25 -2.16% FTSE 350 IP Group 73.80 +3.94% Grafton Group 894.50 +3.17% Playtech 407.65 +2.68% Senior 177.35 +2.57% Glencore 241.25 +2.51% Tullow Oil 59.00 -7.81% Hochschild Mining 174.95 -4.40% Fresnillo 625.00 -2.37% Hilton Food Group 1084.00 -2.17% Ti Fluid Systems Ord 1p Wi 260.25 -2.16% AIM Eqtec Ord Eur0.001 0.15 +30.43% Tasty 3.35 +22.71% Caspian Sunrise Ord 1p 9.50 +21.79% Richland Resources 0.17 +20.69% Lekoil 5.60 +20.43% Aura Energy Limited 0.23 -18.18% Caribbean Investment Holdings Limit 28.50 -14.93% Eco Atlantic Oil Gas 49.00 -8.41% Futura Medical 12.75 -8.11% TechFinancials Inc 1.25 -7.41% Overall Market Eqtec Ord Eur0.001 0.15 +30.43% Tasty 3.35 +22.71% Caspian Sunrise Ord 1p 9.50 +21.79% Richland Resources 0.17 +20.69% Lekoil 5.60 +20.43% Aura Energy Limited 0.23 -18.18% Caribbean Investment Holdings Limit 28.50 -14.93% Eco Atlantic Oil Gas 49.00 -8.41% Futura Medical 12.75 -8.11% Tullow Oil 59.00 -7.81%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 09:00
