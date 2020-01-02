StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Glencore                                 241.25       +2.51%
Antofagasta                              938.10       +2.32%
Pearson                                  651.30       +2.24%
Legal & General Group                    309.00       +1.98%
BP                                       480.55       +1.90%
British Land Co                          631.70       -1.11%
Experian                                2540.00       -0.47%
Ocado Group                             1275.50       -0.27%
Diageo                                  3192.00       -0.27%
Associated British Foods                2591.00       -0.27%

FTSE 250
IP Group                                  73.80       +3.94%
Grafton Group                            894.50       +3.17%
Playtech                                 407.65       +2.68%
Senior                                   177.35       +2.57%
Travis Perkins                          1638.00       +2.25%
Tullow Oil                                59.00       -7.81%
Hochschild Mining                        174.95       -4.40%
Fresnillo                                625.00       -2.37%
Hilton Food Group                       1084.00       -2.17%
Ti Fluid Systems  Ord 1p Wi              260.25       -2.16%

AIM
Eqtec  Ord Eur0.001                        0.15      +30.43%
Tasty                                      3.35      +22.71%
Caspian Sunrise  Ord 1p                    9.50      +21.79%
Richland Resources                         0.17      +20.69%
Lekoil                                     5.60      +20.43%
Aura Energy Limited                        0.23      -18.18%
Caribbean Investment Holdings Limit       28.50      -14.93%
Eco Atlantic Oil  Gas                     49.00       -8.41%
Futura Medical                            12.75       -8.11%
TechFinancials Inc                         1.25       -7.41%

