BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £50,916,318 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £48,727,809 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £32,877,311 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £30,762,998 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £29,187,207 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £27,823,142 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £27,569,156 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £27,149,302 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £25,566,817 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £23,158,082 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £22,947,210 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £22,783,105 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £20,667,945 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £19,656,901 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £16,141,317 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £15,749,987 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £15,642,172 BT.A BT Group PLC value of shares traded £15,310,065 TLW Tullow Oil PLC value of shares traded £14,638,365 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £14,057,735 TSCO Tesco PLC value of shares traded £14,048,831 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £13,910,262 MRO Melrose PLC value of shares traded £13,368,011 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £13,056,195 IAG International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £12,831,005 SVT Severn Trent PLC value of shares traded £11,932,691 LSE London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £11,625,480 JE. Just Eat value of shares traded £10,864,099 EXPN Experian PLC value of shares traded £10,711,260 IMB Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £10,405,196