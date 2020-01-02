StockMarketWire.com - 
BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £50,916,318

RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £48,727,809

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £32,877,311

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £30,762,998

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £29,187,207

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £27,823,142

BARC	Barclays PLC value of shares traded £27,569,156

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £27,149,302

DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £25,566,817

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £23,158,082

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £22,947,210

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £22,783,105

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £20,667,945

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £19,656,901

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £16,141,317

REL	RELX Plc value of shares traded £15,749,987

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £15,642,172

BT.A	BT Group PLC value of shares traded £15,310,065

TLW	Tullow Oil PLC value of shares traded £14,638,365

RB.	Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £14,057,735

TSCO	Tesco PLC value of shares traded £14,048,831

AAL	Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £13,910,262

MRO	Melrose PLC value of shares traded £13,368,011

NG.	National Grid PLC value of shares traded £13,056,195

IAG	International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded
£12,831,005

SVT	Severn Trent PLC value of shares traded £11,932,691

LSE	London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £11,625,480

JE.	Just Eat value of shares traded £10,864,099

EXPN	Experian PLC value of shares traded £10,711,260

IMB	Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £10,405,196



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com