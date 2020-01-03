StockMarketWire.com - Housebuilder Bovis Homes has announced the completion of its acquisition of Galliford Try's Linden Homes and Partnerships & Regeneration businesses.
It said that with effect from completion, Graham Prothero, who was the chief executive of Galliford Try, has been appointed to the role of chief operating officer of the company.
Bovis Homes also announced it will make an application to change its name to Vistry Group, having announced on 7 November 2019 that the company would assume a new corporate name as part of the integration process of the target businesses.
The new corporate name will be used for both the enlarged group's housebuilding and partnerships businesses.
Bovis Homes chief executive Greg Fitzgerald said: 'The combination of these businesses with Bovis Homes creates a top five housebuilder in the UK with the capacity to deliver over 12,000 homes per year in the medium term. It also gives us a leading position in the high-growth, more resilient partnerships market.
'Within the enlarged business, our commitment to ensuring the highest levels of build quality and customer satisfaction will remain central to everything we do.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: