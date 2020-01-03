StockMarketWire.com - The board of Galliford Try has announced the completion of the disposal of its Linden Homes and Partnerships & Regeneration divisions, as part of a group restructuring.
As previously announced on 7 November 2019, Graham Prothero has stepped down as chief executive and leaves the business following the disposal of the group's housebuilding businesses to Bovis Homes.
Bill Hocking has now formally taken up his role as chief executive with effect from 3 January 2020.
Galliford Try chairman Peter Ventress said: 'The completion of the corporate transaction transforms Galliford Try into a well-capitalised, standalone construction-focused group.
'On behalf of the board I thank Graham for his contribution to the group and the transaction and wish him well in his new role.'
Ventress added: 'Bill was appointed to the executive board as managing director of construction on 1 September 2015 and has led the Construction & Investments Division, of Galliford Try Plc, as chief executive since 1 August 2016.'
At 8:04am: [LON:GFRD] Galliford Try PLC share price was -784.5p at 101.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: