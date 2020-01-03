StockMarketWire.com - British American Tobacco has said it welcomes FDA guidance on the US vapour market and that its US subsidiary Reynolds American (RAI) 'stands ready' to comply with the new flavour guidelines.
In a statement, the company said the guidance provided by the FDA, together with the previously announced requirement to submit PMTAs by May 2020 for all products, is 'a positive step' which will help ensure consumers have access to 'appropriately regulated, quality-assured products that do not appeal to or are accessible to youth'.
British American Tobacco said it was clear that flavours can return to the marketplace once they have been cleared through the PMTA process.
British American Tobacco chief executive Jack Bowles said: 'Our US subsidiary, RAI Group, has already submitted one brand PMTA for VUSE Solo and is well positioned to submit applications for the remaining VUSE portfolio ahead of the deadline of May 2020.
'We are confident that, as required by the PMTA process, all VUSE products will be shown to be appropriate for the protection of public health.'
Bowles added: 'We will continue to work with the US FDA throughout the implementation of this new regulatory framework to make sure consumers have access to quality-assured products whilst doing our utmost to ensure that vaping remains positioned as a credible option for smokers looking for an alternative to tobacco.'
At 8:21am: [LON:BATS] British American Tobacco PLC share price was +8.25p at 3273.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
