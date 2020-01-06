StockMarketWire.com - 4D pharma said it was launching a clinical study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of its drug to treat pancreatic cancer.
The study was being conducted at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and was the second opened as part of a strategic collaboration to evaluate 4D's live biotherapeutic oncology pipeline across a range of cancer settings, the company said.
Subjects would be dosed daily with MRx0518 for one week prior to and throughout radiotherapy, up until 24 hours prior to surgical resection, it added.
In addition to the primary endpoint of safety and tolerability, the study would evaluate the preliminary clinical efficacy of the combination including assessment of major pathologic response, progression free survival and overall survival.
Additional secondary and exploratory endpoints would assess changes in tumour infiltrating lymphocytesand the gut microbiome.
'We believe MRx0518 has the potential to offer new treatment options and dramatically improve outcomes for patients with pancreatic cancer,' said Alex Stevenson, 4D's chief scientific officer.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
