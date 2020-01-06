StockMarketWire.com - Software and services company Gresham Technologies said it expected to report a 30% rise in annual revenue as its move to subscription licensing had progressed 'particularly well' during the year.
For the year ended 31 December 2019, revenues were expected to rise 30% to £25m, and adjusted earnings (EBITDA) up 344% to £4m.
'The group's move to subscription licensing within the Clareti business progressed particularly well during the year with forward-looking Clareti annualised recurring revenue (ARR) expected to be up 30% to £9.6m compared with £7.4m at the end of 2018,' the company said.
At 9:35am: [LON:GST] share price was 0p at 0.17p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
