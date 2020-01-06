StockMarketWire.com - Transport technology firm Maestrano Group has sealed a new contract with the Australian Rail Track Corporation, won by its recently acquired subsidiary, Airsight.
Airsight will install high-resolution camera equipment and other technologies onto an ARTC data collection rail car to allow it to collect accurate digital imagery and a 'point cloud' of the rail network.
This data will be processed by the company's Corridor Insights artificial intelligence platform, to measure encroachment and extract and match network assets such as trackside equipment.
ARTC is owned by the government of Australia and manages most of Australia's 8,500-kilometre interstate rail network.
Nick Smith, co-founder of Airsight and vice-president sales for Maestrano, said: 'We are excited to announce this contract, which features our industry-leading NextCore LiDAR systems and our Corridor Insights AI platform for automated asset management in rail corridors.
'Together as Corridor.ai, the platform generates ongoing recurring revenue from the per-kilometre analysis of rail corridor data.
'ARTC is an existing client for other Airsight services, however this is their first contract for Corridor.ai and our largest deployment to date.'
Andrew Pearson, CEO of Maestrano, said: 'This is another fantastic win by Nick and his team, proving the competitive advantage of our world-leading technology.
'NextCore and Corridor Insights are the core components of our Corridor.ai system, the world's leading automated defect detection and management platform.'
At 9:43am: [LON:MNO] Maestrano Group Plc Ord 1p share price was +0.75p at 2.35p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: