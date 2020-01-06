StockMarketWire.com - Avation confirmed that it was preliminary talks with one interested party about a potential sale of the company amid efforts to maximise value for shareholders.
The other options under consideration included merger and acquisition activity, an aircraft portfolio sale or review etc., the company said.
At 9:43am: [LON:AVAP] Avation Plc share price was +24p at 293.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
