StockMarketWire.com - UK stocks continued to tumble in midday trading on Monday as escalating political tensions between the US and Iran led investors to strap on their tin hats as oil prices spike.
The controversial assassination of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani late last week saw Brent crude oil futures soar more than 5%, a rally that continued on Monday with prices up another 1.5% to $69.62. Safe haven gold was also firmly higher.
The oil price spike led a firm demand for oil majors BP and Royal Ditch Shell, the former topping the FTSE 100 leader board on Monday with a near 2% rally to 503.4p. Shell stock rose around 1.2%.
But worries over Iranian retaliation led the benchmark FTSE 100 index to plunge close on 1%, or more than 70 points to 7,548.18.
Mid caps were also hammered, the FTSE 250 index slumping 1.1% to 21,741.53, albeit from recent 22,108 record highs.
CORPORATE NEWS OVERSHADOWED
Geo-political events overshadowed relatively thin corporate news from major companies, including drug giant AstraZeneca's approval for a hyperkalaemia drug in China.
AstraZeneca's shares fell 1.8% to £75.61.
The pharmaceuticals giant also announced the US Food and Drug Administration had accepted its application and granted priority review for a drug used to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death or heart failure.
Fellow drugs developer Dechra Pharmaceuticals has agreed terms to acquire the global rights to the Osurnia product portfolio from Elanco Animal Health in a $135m agreement.
The company said the addition would 'significantly enhance its presence in this key therapeutic area and complete its otitis externa service offering to veterinarians'.
Nevertheless, its share price slid 2.5% to £28.66.
Insurance giant Prudential was another major stock to have its seemingly positive news overlook. Shares in the Pru slumped nearly 3% to £14.095 despite announcing a new partnership for insurance distribution in Vietnam.
Prudential's Vietnamese subsidiary, Prudential Vietnam Assurance Private Limited, has entered into a bancassurance partnership with Southeast Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SeABank).
The exclusive agreement has a 20-year term and will become effective from April 2020.
Catering firm Compass was another faller on Monday, down around 1% at £18.715, after it announced that Paul Walsh would be stepping down as chairman to focus on his other business interests.
Walsh is to remain as chairman until his successor is appointed, the company said.
FTSE 250-listed Sirius Real Estate had a more positive start to the day, gaining 1.8% to 91.8p, after it announced the acquisition of two business parks for a total of €33.4m.
The purchase price includes acquisition costs and reflects an aggregate EPRA net initial yield of 6.8%.
Online trading platform Plus500's shares were down slightly by 0.2% after it said it expected to report revenue of approximately $354m for the year ending 31 December 2019.
EBITDA for the year was expected to be approximately $190m after a much improved second half compared to the first half.
SMALL CAP WRAP
Oil junior Anglo African Oil & Gas has warned it may run out of money by February, although it said it was continuing to make progress to secure financing as it awaited proceeds from the sale of a stake in its Congo subsidiary.
But the news spooked investors, sending the stock plunging almost 18% to 0.47p by midday.
The company said it was in talks with RiverFort to provide financing by way of a convertible loan note, which was conditional on shareholders approving the disposal at the general meeting to be held on 13 January.
Mining minnow KEFI Minerals lost some of its earlier energy, but had still shot up nearly 16%, after it said ANS Mining had completed its equity subscription in the company's Tulu Kapi gold project. The existing TKGM shareholders, KEFI and the Ethiopian Government, had also approved the issue of TKGM shares to ANS Mining.
Transfer of first tranche funding of $9.5m was expected to be completed in during January, KEFI said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: