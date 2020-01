BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £72,898,870 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £61,682,901 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £52,607,016 JE. Just Eat value of shares traded £46,760,078 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £42,030,661 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £35,795,610 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £31,273,870 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £30,230,033 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £28,982,079 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £26,227,505 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £25,618,179 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £24,663,764 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £24,293,383 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £20,836,309 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £20,489,740 IAG International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £19,609,125 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £18,238,661 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £14,796,651 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £14,384,858 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £14,173,147 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £13,452,928 TSCO Tesco PLC value of shares traded £13,312,181 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £13,293,556 BA. BAE Systems Plc value of shares traded £11,970,154 IMB Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £11,167,026 MRW Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets PLC value of shares traded £10,861,243 AV. Aviva PLC value of shares traded £10,356,065 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £10,239,347 LGEN Legal & General Group PLC value of shares traded £10,234,038 STAN Standard Chartered PLC value of shares traded £10,210,744 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com