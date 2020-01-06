StockMarketWire.com - 
BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £84,691,660

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £69,115,831

RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £59,944,949

JE.	Just Eat value of shares traded £46,753,484

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £46,529,621

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £41,068,678

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £34,804,527

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £32,541,832

SSE	SSE PLC value of shares traded £31,154,496

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £30,273,199

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £27,760,904

REL	RELX Plc value of shares traded £27,582,274

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £27,223,502

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £23,057,107

DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £22,964,176

IAG	International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded
£21,599,187

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £20,141,180

AAL	Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £18,096,908

BARC	Barclays PLC value of shares traded £16,703,688

BA.	BAE Systems Plc value of shares traded £16,686,485

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £15,930,256

NG.	National Grid PLC value of shares traded £15,838,036

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £15,162,469

TSCO	Tesco PLC value of shares traded £14,676,549

STAN	Standard Chartered PLC value of shares traded £12,656,495

IMB	Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £12,081,772

AV.	Aviva PLC value of shares traded £11,951,573

NXT	Next PLC value of shares traded £11,858,984

MRW	Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets PLC value of shares traded £11,843,965

RB.	Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £11,771,178



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com