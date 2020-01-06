BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £116,104,568 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £100,584,150 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £80,629,691 JE. Just Eat value of shares traded £62,561,227 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £61,241,715 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £53,500,631 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £52,390,530 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £45,146,078 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £45,047,503 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £44,360,732 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £38,784,008 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £35,371,743 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £34,567,709 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £32,414,217 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £30,423,665 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £28,662,161 IAG International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £26,578,797 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £25,273,591 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £22,570,050 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £22,502,826 BA. BAE Systems Plc value of shares traded £21,022,269 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £19,955,217 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £19,694,948 TSCO Tesco PLC value of shares traded £19,642,594 NXT Next PLC value of shares traded £17,635,998 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £16,269,388 IMB Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £15,910,274 STAN Standard Chartered PLC value of shares traded £14,999,769 CPG Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £14,584,868 AV. Aviva PLC value of shares traded £14,450,429 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com