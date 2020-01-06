StockMarketWire.com - 
BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £116,104,568

RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £100,584,150

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £80,629,691

JE.	Just Eat value of shares traded £62,561,227

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £61,241,715

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £53,500,631

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £52,390,530

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £45,146,078

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £45,047,503

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £44,360,732

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £38,784,008

DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £35,371,743

SSE	SSE PLC value of shares traded £34,567,709

REL	RELX Plc value of shares traded £32,414,217

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £30,423,665

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £28,662,161

IAG	International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded
£26,578,797

AAL	Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £25,273,591

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £22,570,050

BARC	Barclays PLC value of shares traded £22,502,826

BA.	BAE Systems Plc value of shares traded £21,022,269

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £19,955,217

NG.	National Grid PLC value of shares traded £19,694,948

TSCO	Tesco PLC value of shares traded £19,642,594

NXT	Next PLC value of shares traded £17,635,998

RB.	Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £16,269,388

IMB	Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £15,910,274

STAN	Standard Chartered PLC value of shares traded £14,999,769

CPG	Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £14,584,868

AV.	Aviva PLC value of shares traded £14,450,429



