StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceuticals group Silence Therapeutics has announced plans to open a US subsidiary during 2020 to expand its work with other pharmaceutical firms.
It has signed a technology evaluation agreement with Japanese medical giant Takeda to explore the use of Silence's proprietary platform to generate siRNA molecules against a novel, undisclosed target discovered by Takeda.
Takeda will provide Silence with single-digit million USD of research funding. Silence and Takeda have further agreed to negotiate the terms of a license agreement should the initial evaluation study prove successful.
The company said it was continuing to explore multiple opportunities to create value through significant partnerships with large and established pharmaceutical companies using its proprietary GalNAc-siRNA platform.
The company reported an unaudited cash balance at 31 December 2019 of £33.5m, giving it sufficient cash to fund operations under the current business plan into the second half of 2021.
Iain Ross, executive chairman of Silence Therapeutics, said: 'The company has made substantive progress in 2019, cementing its reputation as a leading participant in the burgeoning field of RNAi therapeutics, securing a major deal with Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals.
'We are in our most robust health now, both financially and operationally, and today's agreement with Takeda represents further validation of our technology and capabilities.
'In 2020, Silence will look to continue leveraging its expertise to advance its pipeline of new medicines through the clinic to show safety, tolerability and efficacy for patients.
'In addition, we will continue to explore multiple opportunities to create shareholder value through significant partnerships that leverage the company's proprietary GalNAc-siRNA platform.
'With our increased US focus, the board has taken the decision to establish a US subsidiary in the coming year to improve the company's visibility and capture value for shareholders by more actively participating in the rapidly expanding field and the world's most significant healthcare market.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: