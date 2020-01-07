StockMarketWire.com - AIM-listed Australian miner NQ Minerals is to acquire 100% of the resources and mineral rights to its flagship Hellyer Mine in Tasmania from Bass Metals.
The deal includes access to zinc, lead, silver and gold sources, offering significant potential of increasing Hellyer's overall resources to add to the 10-year mine life to its tailings reprocessing project.
NQ said there were nine 'well-advanced' exploration targets that had been developed within 2km of Hellyer that it also now had access to.
David Lenigas, chairman of NQ Minerals, said: 'This acquisition is truly transformational for NQ. This long-awaited deal provides real potential to radically change the long-term plans for Hellyer and the perception of NQ in the market.
'There is real potential to re-open the underground mining operations, adding much higher-grade ore feed to the plant over the coming years. Some of the drill intercepts near the Hellyer orebody are regarded as 'bonanza' grades anywhere in the world and NQ is planning to commence drilling a number of the high priority targets as soon as possible.
'The last operator of the mine discovered three significant zones of base metal mineralisation within 200 metres of the large Hellyer orebody at Fossey, Fossey East and Mackay and confirmed the significant potential for new discoveries on the leases.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
