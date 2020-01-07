StockMarketWire.com - Risk management software provider Ideagen said that it would appoint Emma Hayes as chief financial officer to replace Graeme Spenceley who was set to retire on 01 July 2020.
Hayes was currently finance director at Severn Trent having held the position since 2017.
Spenceley would remain with the group as company secretary, a non-board and part time position.
At 8:59am: [LON:IDEA] Ideagen share price was 0p at 191.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
