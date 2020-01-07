StockMarketWire.com - 
PMO	Premier Oil PLC value of shares traded £25,871,318

BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £22,690,868

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £14,656,558

TSCO	Tesco PLC value of shares traded £12,445,950

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £12,176,374

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £10,469,199

RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £10,380,752

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £10,010,780

IMB	Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £9,693,481

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £8,342,943

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £7,867,526

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £7,853,528

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £7,705,118

MRW	Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets PLC value of shares traded £7,588,084

SSE	SSE PLC value of shares traded £7,545,978

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £7,414,917

DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £7,081,415

IAG	International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £6,840,341

BA.	BAE Systems Plc value of shares traded £6,595,365

JE.	Just Eat value of shares traded £6,398,825

AAL	Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £6,252,631

MKS	Marks & Spencer Group PLC value of shares traded £6,217,619

IWG	IWG Plc  value of shares traded £6,019,601

DATA	Globaldata Plc value of shares traded £5,988,129

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £5,899,214

BUR	Burford Capital Ltd value of shares traded £5,694,885

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £5,453,024

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £5,342,902

BARC	Barclays PLC value of shares traded £5,316,063

NG.	National Grid PLC value of shares traded £4,821,922



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com