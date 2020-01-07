PMO Premier Oil PLC value of shares traded £25,871,318 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £22,690,868 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £14,656,558 TSCO Tesco PLC value of shares traded £12,445,950 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £12,176,374 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £10,469,199 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £10,380,752 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £10,010,780 IMB Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £9,693,481 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £8,342,943 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £7,867,526 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £7,853,528 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £7,705,118 MRW Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets PLC value of shares traded £7,588,084 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £7,545,978 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £7,414,917 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £7,081,415 IAG International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £6,840,341 BA. BAE Systems Plc value of shares traded £6,595,365 JE. Just Eat value of shares traded £6,398,825 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £6,252,631 MKS Marks & Spencer Group PLC value of shares traded £6,217,619 IWG IWG Plc value of shares traded £6,019,601 DATA Globaldata Plc value of shares traded £5,988,129 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £5,899,214 BUR Burford Capital Ltd value of shares traded £5,694,885 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £5,453,024 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £5,342,902 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £5,316,063 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £4,821,922 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com