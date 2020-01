BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £225,624,154 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £123,654,887 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £111,308,660 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £96,528,475 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £94,741,977 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £88,909,802 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £88,517,732 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £82,887,396 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £82,841,710 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £82,751,218 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £74,301,091 JE. Just Eat value of shares traded £65,734,520 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £65,003,763 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £63,691,629 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £61,562,851 PMO Premier Oil PLC value of shares traded £61,017,022 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £59,038,469 TSCO Tesco PLC value of shares traded £58,925,701 CRH CRH PLC value of shares traded £55,797,952 EIG EI Group Plc value of shares traded £55,788,364 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £54,591,981 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £48,234,728 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £46,716,152 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £44,735,006 CPG Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £44,537,080 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £42,625,571 IMB Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £42,177,267 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £41,611,282 IAG International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £38,484,573 SBRY Sainsbury (J) PLC value of shares traded £35,343,314 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com