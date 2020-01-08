StockMarketWire.com - Big data technology company Rosslyn Data Technologies has won two large contracts with a minimum combined contract value of £0.9m over their minimum term.
It announced that the contracts are for delivery of the 'knowledge capture' part of Rosslyn's Information Management suite of products.
Rosslyn Data Technologies reported that the first client win is a document search and management contract with a UK-headquartered insurance company, with the client using its technology to enable customers to access their documentation more easily through a self-service application.
It is a three-year contract with a minimum value, which will increase with the volume of transactions.
The second client win is an expansion of an existing knowledge capture contract with the UK subsidiary of a multinational data solutions business, the company said.
The client is managing documentation storage for a UK government department relating to a data retention requirement 'lasting over many decades'.
Rosslyn Data Technologies chief executive Roger Bullen said: 'These wins demonstrate again our ability to secure significant contracts with large clients who have a variety of needs relating to managing structured and unstructured data continues to be effective.
'Our focus remains on growing recurring revenues capable of delivering strong margins.'
At 8:28am: [LON:RDT] Rosslyn Data Technologies Plc Ord Gbp0.005 share price was 0p at 4.7p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
