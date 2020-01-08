StockMarketWire.com - Arricano Real Estate said it had halted the sale of two of shopping and entertainment centres to Dragon Capital Investments after developing updated strategies for the two centres.
The management team of Arricano had developed upgraded strategies for the Sun Gallery and City Mall shopping and entertainment centres, which it believed would increase their value and efficiency.
As a result, the negotiations with DCI concerning the sale were no longer proceeding, the company said.
At 8:30am: [LON:ARO] Arricano Real Estate Plc share price was 0p at 0.45p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
