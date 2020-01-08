StockMarketWire.com - Agricultural supplies group Wynnstay has appointed group financial controller Claire Williams as group company secretary with immediate effect.
Williams joined Wynnstay as group financial controller in September 2017 and has more than 20 years of experience in financial and administrative roles.
At 9:02am: [LON:WYN] Wynnstay Group PLC share price was 0p at 312.5p
