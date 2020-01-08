StockMarketWire.com - Life sciences company OptiBiotix Health has announced that its fully-owned subsidiary ProBiotix Health has completed a human study that shows formulation with LPLDL reduces high blood pressure.
OptiBiotix Health reported that the study was part of an agreement with Nutrilinea to fund the development, manufacture, and carrying out of human studies for a new blood pressure product.
This was in return for 12 months' exclusivity from the date the data was made available from the human study, 18 December 2019, for the European market.
It confirmed that ProBiotix has exclusivity for the UK and all other markets outside Europe.
The three-month study of 40 patients showed 'statistically significant reductions' in both systolic, diastolic blood pressure levels, and cholesterol levels, consistent with ProBiotix's initial study conducted at the University of Reading.
ProBiotix chief executive Steve Prescott said: 'Because hypertension effects millions of people globally and is a serious risk factor for cardiovascular disease, we are excited to offer a natural product that has been clinically proven to lower hypertension.
'Adding this new formulation to our portfolio of existing products that target cholesterol reduction, CholBiome and CholBiome x3, allows ProBiotix to offer a best in class cardiovascular health solutions to consumers.'
The study was carried out by the Center of Diabetes and Metabolic Diseases, Department of Internal Medicine and Therapeutics, University of Pavia and Fondazione IRCCS Policlinico San Matteo, Pavia, Italy.
At 9:25am: [LON:OPTI] Optibiotix Health Plc share price was +1.5p at 58p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
