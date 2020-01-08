StockMarketWire.com - Eden Research said it had signed a one-year exclusive evaluation agreement with Corteva, an agriculture input company.
Under the agreement, Corteva would have until the end of 2020 to evaluate Eden's Sustaine encapsulation technology and several formulations in specific biological seed treatment applications in certain major territories.
Following the evaluation period, Corteva would be granted the option to enter into an exclusive agreement for the distribution of products in the EU, Russia, Ukraine and Turkey.
At 9:39am: [LON:EDEN] Eden Research plc share price was +0.15p at 10p
