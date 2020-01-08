StockMarketWire.com - 
NMC	NMC Health PLC value of shares traded £65,084,913

BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £40,621,836

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £36,746,070

FLTR	Flutter Entertainment value of shares traded £33,492,602

RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £32,618,785

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £32,605,662

DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £32,178,074

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £29,953,044

JE.	Just Eat value of shares traded £27,020,971

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £24,964,025

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £24,396,244

AAL	Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £23,375,811

BT.A	BT Group PLC value of shares traded £22,883,354

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £21,389,613

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £19,657,261

CRH	CRH PLC value of shares traded £18,910,596

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £17,963,071

RB.	Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £17,928,957

SXX	Sirius Minerals PLC value of shares traded £17,477,083

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £16,214,111

PAY	PayPoint PLC value of shares traded £15,512,523

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £14,926,183

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £13,636,235

SOPH	Sophos Group Plc value of shares traded £13,358,463

REL	RELX Plc value of shares traded £12,733,310

BARC	Barclays PLC value of shares traded £11,517,144

IAG	International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded
£11,457,234

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £11,231,350

GRG	Greggs PLC value of shares traded £10,203,783

SGRO	Segro value of shares traded £8,917,878



