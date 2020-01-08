FTSE 100 BT Group 195.18 +1.61% Meggitt 669.30 +1.50% Ashtead Group 2433.00 +1.46% easyJet 1389.25 +1.41% British American Tobacco 3451.00 +1.32% NMC Health 1259.00 -15.76% TUI AG 926.30 -4.70% British Land Co 599.60 -3.07% Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets 191.05 -2.28% Kingfisher 223.15 -2.13% FTSE 250 Galliford Try 140.96 +3.33% Ascential 396.60 +1.69% Ultra Electronics Holdings 2202.00 +1.66% Homeserve 1305.50 +1.52% Dunelm Group 1147.00 +1.15% Premier Oil 105.93 -10.04% John Wood Group 367.10 -9.07% Elementis 165.00 -7.61% Rotork 313.40 -6.45% Spirent Communications 212.75 -6.07% FTSE 350 Galliford Try 140.96 +3.33% Ascential 396.60 +1.69% Ultra Electronics Holdings 2202.00 +1.66% BT Group 195.18 +1.61% Homeserve 1305.50 +1.52% NMC Health 1259.00 -15.76% Premier Oil 105.93 -10.04% John Wood Group 367.10 -9.07% Elementis 165.00 -7.61% Rotork 313.40 -6.45% AIM Richland Resources 0.14 +51.35% Midatech Pharma 4.05 +47.27% Yu Group 122.50 +28.95% Inspirit Energy Holdings 0.07 +16.00% Catenae Innovation Ord 0.1p 1.10 +15.79% Ormonde Mining 0.57 -77.00% Petrel Resources 7.50 -44.44% Trans-Siberian Gold 61.50 -25.90% G3 Exploration 12.00 -20.00% Velocys 2.72 -12.96% Overall Market Richland Resources 0.14 +51.35% Midatech Pharma 4.05 +47.27% Sirius Minerals 5.51 +34.39% Yu Group 122.50 +28.95% Inspirit Energy Holdings 0.07 +16.00% Ormonde Mining 0.57 -77.00% Petrel Resources 7.50 -44.44% Trans-Siberian Gold 61.50 -25.90% Geiger Counter Limited Sub Shs Npv 0.75 -21.05% G3 Exploration 12.00 -20.00%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 15:00
StockMarketWire.com -