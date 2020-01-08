StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
BT Group                                 195.18       +1.61%
Meggitt                                  669.30       +1.50%
Ashtead Group                           2433.00       +1.46%
easyJet                                 1389.25       +1.41%
British American Tobacco                3451.00       +1.32%
NMC Health                              1259.00      -15.76%
TUI AG                                   926.30       -4.70%
British Land Co                          599.60       -3.07%
Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets               191.05       -2.28%
Kingfisher                               223.15       -2.13%

FTSE 250
Galliford Try                            140.96       +3.33%
Ascential                                396.60       +1.69%
Ultra Electronics Holdings              2202.00       +1.66%
Homeserve                               1305.50       +1.52%
Dunelm Group                            1147.00       +1.15%
Premier Oil                              105.93      -10.04%
John Wood Group                          367.10       -9.07%
Elementis                                165.00       -7.61%
Rotork                                   313.40       -6.45%
Spirent Communications                   212.75       -6.07%

FTSE 350
Galliford Try                            140.96       +3.33%
Ascential                                396.60       +1.69%
Ultra Electronics Holdings              2202.00       +1.66%
BT Group                                 195.18       +1.61%
Homeserve                               1305.50       +1.52%
NMC Health                              1259.00      -15.76%
Premier Oil                              105.93      -10.04%
John Wood Group                          367.10       -9.07%
Elementis                                165.00       -7.61%
Rotork                                   313.40       -6.45%

AIM
Richland Resources                         0.14      +51.35%
Midatech Pharma                            4.05      +47.27%
Yu Group                                 122.50      +28.95%
Inspirit Energy Holdings                   0.07      +16.00%
Catenae Innovation  Ord 0.1p               1.10      +15.79%
Ormonde Mining                             0.57      -77.00%
Petrel Resources                           7.50      -44.44%
Trans-Siberian Gold                       61.50      -25.90%
G3 Exploration                            12.00      -20.00%
Velocys                                    2.72      -12.96%

Overall Market
Richland Resources                         0.14      +51.35%
Midatech Pharma                            4.05      +47.27%
Sirius Minerals                            5.51      +34.39%
Yu Group                                 122.50      +28.95%
Inspirit Energy Holdings                   0.07      +16.00%
Ormonde Mining                             0.57      -77.00%
Petrel Resources                           7.50      -44.44%
Trans-Siberian Gold                       61.50      -25.90%
Geiger Counter Limited Sub Shs Npv         0.75      -21.05%
G3 Exploration                            12.00      -20.00%