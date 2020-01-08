StockMarketWire.com - 
BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £113,646,882

RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £107,044,102

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £103,436,485

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £97,464,317

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £87,273,438

NMC	NMC Health PLC value of shares traded £82,998,194

DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £81,658,346

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £67,744,027

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £65,690,420

SGRO	Segro value of shares traded £56,106,615

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £53,452,325

AAL	Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £53,408,607

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £50,851,536

RB.	Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £48,200,486

STOB	Stobart Group Ltd value of shares traded £48,101,872

BT.A	BT Group PLC value of shares traded £46,837,828

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £44,444,205

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £43,965,558

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £43,527,726

CRH	CRH PLC value of shares traded £43,282,346

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £42,932,820

FLTR	Flutter Entertainment value of shares traded £41,186,091

TSCO	Tesco PLC value of shares traded £32,398,557

REL	RELX Plc value of shares traded £31,925,072

JE.	Just Eat value of shares traded £31,830,815

SXX	Sirius Minerals PLC value of shares traded £30,889,745

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £28,216,449

FEVR	Fevertree Drinks Plc value of shares traded £27,297,425

BARC	Barclays PLC value of shares traded £26,783,501

BME	B&M European Value Retail value of shares traded £24,101,448



