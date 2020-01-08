BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £113,646,882 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £107,044,102 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £103,436,485 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £97,464,317 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £87,273,438 NMC NMC Health PLC value of shares traded £82,998,194 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £81,658,346 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £67,744,027 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £65,690,420 SGRO Segro value of shares traded £56,106,615 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £53,452,325 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £53,408,607 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £50,851,536 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £48,200,486 STOB Stobart Group Ltd value of shares traded £48,101,872 BT.A BT Group PLC value of shares traded £46,837,828 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £44,444,205 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £43,965,558 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £43,527,726 CRH CRH PLC value of shares traded £43,282,346 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £42,932,820 FLTR Flutter Entertainment value of shares traded £41,186,091 TSCO Tesco PLC value of shares traded £32,398,557 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £31,925,072 JE. Just Eat value of shares traded £31,830,815 SXX Sirius Minerals PLC value of shares traded £30,889,745 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £28,216,449 FEVR Fevertree Drinks Plc value of shares traded £27,297,425 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £26,783,501 BME B&M European Value Retail value of shares traded £24,101,448 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com