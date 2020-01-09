StockMarketWire.com - Food packing group Hilton Food said its outlook remained 'positive' as annual performance was in line with its expectations thanks to 'strong' sales and volume growth driven by the expansion in Australia, Central Europe and New Zealand.
In Western Europe, the company continued to grow the business, with higher turnover particularly in the UK, where it started to pack all of Tesco's beef and lamb from July.
The food packing company said it also saw a 'significant' contribution from Seachill, which had benefitted from a full year of the Tesco shellfish business as well as increased level of breaded products to Waitrose.
Performance in other Western European markets had generally remained 'good,' it added.
Hilton's business in Australia had performed well, 'delivering strong year-on-year growth, reflecting the volumes from the new plant in Heathwood in Brisbane, as well as incremental volumes from our plant in Victoria,' the company said.
'We expect the previously announced acquisition of the joint venture assets from Woolworths to take place at the end of June 2020,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
