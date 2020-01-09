StockMarketWire.com - Homewares retailer Dunelm reported a rise in like-for-like sales and margin growth in its fiscal second quarter amid sourcing gains and lower product markdowns.
Like-for-like sales increased by 5% in the second quarter, reflecting 'strong growth across the total retail system,' and total growth, including the benefit of new stores, was 6.2%, the homewares retailer said.
Gross margin improved by approximately 110 basis points in the second quarter, as the homewares retailer did not participate in Black Friday or additional pre-Christmas discounting.
Dunelm said it expected pre-tax profit for the first half to be approximately £83m as the impact of using the new accounting measure, IFRS 16, would reduce profit by approximately £1.3m.
Expectations for the full year was remained unchanged, it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
