StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Glencore                                 245.20       +2.25%
NMC Health                              1284.25       +2.13%
London Stock Exchange Group             7697.00       +2.06%
Tesco                                    256.15       +2.05%
Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust       601.25       +1.91%
Kingfisher                               217.00       -3.13%
Polymetal International                 1185.25       -1.39%
Ocado Group                             1316.50       -1.31%
United Utilities Group                   933.60       -1.19%
Barratt Developments                     753.20       -1.05%

FTSE 250
Galliford Try                            153.21       +6.34%
Mitchells & Butlers                      437.25       +3.74%
Hilton Food Group                       1084.00       +3.04%
Balfour Beatty                           260.20       +2.04%
4imprint Group                          3300.00       +1.85%
SIG                                       91.03      -23.63%
Marks & Spencer Group                    200.50       -8.28%
Barr (A G)                               536.00       -5.47%
Travis Perkins                          1566.25       -3.97%
Brewin Dolphin Holdings                  358.80       -3.29%

FTSE 350
Galliford Try                            153.21       +6.34%
Mitchells & Butlers                      437.25       +3.74%
Hilton Food Group                       1084.00       +3.04%
Glencore                                 245.20       +2.25%
NMC Health                              1284.25       +2.13%
SIG                                       91.03      -23.63%
Marks & Spencer Group                    200.50       -8.28%
Barr (A G)                               536.00       -5.47%
Travis Perkins                          1566.25       -3.97%
Brewin Dolphin Holdings                  358.80       -3.29%

AIM
Petrel Resources                           9.00      +24.14%
Curzon Energy  Ord 1p                      1.10      +22.22%
ECSC Group                               147.50      +18.00%
Plant Health Care                          9.78      +16.43%
UK Oil & Gas Investments                   0.93      +15.63%
Maintel Holdings                         295.00      -27.52%
Webis Holdings                             2.15      -14.00%
Midatech Pharma                            3.50      -12.50%
Ormonde Mining                             0.68      -10.00%
Argo Blockchain  Ord 0.1p                  6.25       -8.76%

Overall Market
Petrel Resources                           9.00      +24.14%
Curzon Energy  Ord 1p                      1.10      +22.22%
ECSC Group                               147.50      +18.00%
Plant Health Care                          9.78      +16.43%
UK Oil & Gas Investments                   0.93      +15.63%
Maintel Holdings                         295.00      -27.52%
SIG                                       91.03      -23.63%
Card Factory                             113.20      -19.20%
Webis Holdings                             2.15      -14.00%
Midatech Pharma                            3.50      -12.50%