FTSE 100 Glencore 245.20 +2.25% NMC Health 1284.25 +2.13% London Stock Exchange Group 7697.00 +2.06% Tesco 256.15 +2.05% Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust 601.25 +1.91% Kingfisher 217.00 -3.13% Polymetal International 1185.25 -1.39% Ocado Group 1316.50 -1.31% United Utilities Group 933.60 -1.19% Barratt Developments 753.20 -1.05% FTSE 250 Galliford Try 153.21 +6.34% Mitchells & Butlers 437.25 +3.74% Hilton Food Group 1084.00 +3.04% Balfour Beatty 260.20 +2.04% 4imprint Group 3300.00 +1.85% SIG 91.03 -23.63% Marks & Spencer Group 200.50 -8.28% Barr (A G) 536.00 -5.47% Travis Perkins 1566.25 -3.97% Brewin Dolphin Holdings 358.80 -3.29% FTSE 350 Galliford Try 153.21 +6.34% Mitchells & Butlers 437.25 +3.74% Hilton Food Group 1084.00 +3.04% Glencore 245.20 +2.25% NMC Health 1284.25 +2.13% SIG 91.03 -23.63% Marks & Spencer Group 200.50 -8.28% Barr (A G) 536.00 -5.47% Travis Perkins 1566.25 -3.97% Brewin Dolphin Holdings 358.80 -3.29% AIM Petrel Resources 9.00 +24.14% Curzon Energy Ord 1p 1.10 +22.22% ECSC Group 147.50 +18.00% Plant Health Care 9.78 +16.43% UK Oil & Gas Investments 0.93 +15.63% Maintel Holdings 295.00 -27.52% Webis Holdings 2.15 -14.00% Midatech Pharma 3.50 -12.50% Ormonde Mining 0.68 -10.00% Argo Blockchain Ord 0.1p 6.25 -8.76% Overall Market Petrel Resources 9.00 +24.14% Curzon Energy Ord 1p 1.10 +22.22% ECSC Group 147.50 +18.00% Plant Health Care 9.78 +16.43% UK Oil & Gas Investments 0.93 +15.63% Maintel Holdings 295.00 -27.52% SIG 91.03 -23.63% Card Factory 113.20 -19.20% Webis Holdings 2.15 -14.00% Midatech Pharma 3.50 -12.50%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 09:00
StockMarketWire.com -