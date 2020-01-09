StockMarketWire.com - Cybersecurity services provider ECSC announced five contract wins across a range of sectors, with a combined revenue value in excess of £750K.
Among the contract wins, the largest would require the company to provide 24/7/365 cyber security monitoring and breach detection, and followed ECSC's response to a major security incident within a chemical company.
The next three contracts represented a two year renewal from a household name in the retail sector, a new three year contract with an IT services company, and a one year contract extension with a financial services organisation, the company said.
The final contract was a cyber security testing programme for a new client providing mobile payment solutions, it added.
At 9:29am: [LON:ECSC] ECSC Group Plc share price was +22.5p at 147.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
