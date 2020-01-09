StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
NMC Health                              1302.00       +3.54%
London Stock Exchange Group             7727.00       +2.45%
Burberry Group                          2223.50       +2.18%
Vodafone Group                           150.69       +2.16%
Evraz                                    393.30       +2.13%
Kingfisher                               217.45       -2.92%
Ocado Group                             1305.75       -2.12%
JD Sports Fashion                        804.00       -1.83%
Land Securities Group                    964.40       -1.47%
British Land Co                          594.30       -1.41%

FTSE 250
Galliford Try                            158.60      +10.08%
Mitchells & Butlers                      434.75       +3.14%
PureTech Health                          299.00       +2.05%
Future                                  1427.00       +1.93%
Vesuvius                                 489.00       +1.79%
SIG                                       91.03      -23.63%
Marks & Spencer Group                    195.30      -10.66%
Barr (A G)                               536.50       -5.38%
Paragon Banking Group                    504.75       -4.13%
Travis Perkins                          1566.00       -3.99%

AIM
Curzon Energy  Ord 1p                      1.20      +33.33%
Petrel Resources                           8.75      +20.69%
Bigdish  Ord Npv                           2.45      +18.07%
ECSC Group                               147.50      +18.00%
Plant Health Care                          9.78      +16.43%
Cloudbuy                                   0.90      -59.09%
Webis Holdings                             1.65      -34.00%
Maintel Holdings                         285.00      -29.98%
Malvern International  Ord 5p              0.65      -21.21%
Richland Resources                         0.10      -16.00%

