FTSE 100 NMC Health 1302.00 +3.54% London Stock Exchange Group 7727.00 +2.45% Burberry Group 2223.50 +2.18% Vodafone Group 150.69 +2.16% Evraz 393.30 +2.13% Kingfisher 217.45 -2.92% Ocado Group 1305.75 -2.12% JD Sports Fashion 804.00 -1.83% Land Securities Group 964.40 -1.47% British Land Co 594.30 -1.41% FTSE 250 Galliford Try 158.60 +10.08% Mitchells & Butlers 434.75 +3.14% PureTech Health 299.00 +2.05% Future 1427.00 +1.93% Vesuvius 489.00 +1.79% SIG 91.03 -23.63% Marks & Spencer Group 195.30 -10.66% Barr (A G) 536.50 -5.38% Paragon Banking Group 504.75 -4.13% Travis Perkins 1566.00 -3.99% FTSE 350 Galliford Try 158.60 +10.08% NMC Health 1302.00 +3.54% Mitchells & Butlers 434.75 +3.14% London Stock Exchange Group 7727.00 +2.45% Burberry Group 2223.50 +2.18% SIG 91.03 -23.63% Marks & Spencer Group 195.30 -10.66% Barr (A G) 536.50 -5.38% Paragon Banking Group 504.75 -4.13% Travis Perkins 1566.00 -3.99% AIM Curzon Energy Ord 1p 1.20 +33.33% Petrel Resources 8.75 +20.69% Bigdish Ord Npv 2.45 +18.07% ECSC Group 147.50 +18.00% Plant Health Care 9.78 +16.43% Cloudbuy 0.90 -59.09% Webis Holdings 1.65 -34.00% Maintel Holdings 285.00 -29.98% Malvern International Ord 5p 0.65 -21.21% Richland Resources 0.10 -16.00% Overall Market Curzon Energy Ord 1p 1.20 +33.33% Petrel Resources 8.75 +20.69% Bigdish Ord Npv 2.45 +18.07% ECSC Group 147.50 +18.00% Plant Health Care 9.78 +16.43% Cloudbuy 0.90 -59.09% Webis Holdings 1.65 -34.00% Maintel Holdings 285.00 -29.98% SIG 91.03 -23.63% Card Factory 108.65 -22.45%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 10:00
