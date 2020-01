RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £30,826,100 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £28,156,048 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £26,879,104 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £23,758,619 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £23,148,472 MKS Marks & Spencer Group PLC value of shares traded £22,586,200 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £18,484,209 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £17,844,855 TSCO Tesco PLC value of shares traded £17,536,489 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £15,850,169 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £15,028,283 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £14,787,064 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £14,766,577 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £13,837,069 LSE London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £13,767,988 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £13,460,899 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £13,037,750 OSB Onesavings Bank value of shares traded £12,628,144 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £12,597,893 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £12,347,749 PAY PayPoint PLC value of shares traded £11,153,302 NMC NMC Health PLC value of shares traded £10,684,229 IMB Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £10,636,149 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £8,745,073 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £8,445,761 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £8,035,907 COB Cobham PLC value of shares traded £8,028,042 IAG International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £7,789,777 GVC GVC Holdings Plc value of shares traded £7,377,823 PHNX Phoenix Group Holdings value of shares traded £7,149,677 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com