RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £118,487,668 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £117,696,774 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £90,870,458 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £62,057,418 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £60,141,242 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £51,228,532 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £46,937,068 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £45,551,732 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £44,799,415 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £44,279,041 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £42,281,760 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £41,838,605 SHI SIG PLC value of shares traded £41,574,102 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £36,422,983 TW. Taylor Wimpey PLC value of shares traded £36,259,640 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £33,513,620 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £31,875,257 LSE London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £31,562,607 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £31,111,181 MKS Marks & Spencer Group PLC value of shares traded £30,973,181 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £30,659,733 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £29,155,680 TSCO Tesco PLC value of shares traded £27,929,507 NMC NMC Health PLC value of shares traded £27,835,868 COB Cobham PLC value of shares traded £27,800,349 ICP Intermediate Capital Group PLC value of shares traded £26,602,404 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £25,546,018 BWY Bellway PLC value of shares traded £24,984,604 IAG International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £23,796,588 BT.A BT Group PLC value of shares traded £23,424,654 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com