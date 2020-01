RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £127,964,676 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £119,935,820 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £103,781,353 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £81,494,960 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £80,487,548 SHI SIG PLC value of shares traded £70,554,188 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £57,604,424 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £57,486,729 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £56,231,866 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £53,577,601 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £50,933,103 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £48,233,187 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £48,020,571 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £42,161,495 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £39,871,441 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £39,852,610 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £38,950,203 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £37,997,634 TW. Taylor Wimpey PLC value of shares traded £37,412,864 LSE London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £37,050,044 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £36,914,678 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £36,316,580 MKS Marks & Spencer Group PLC value of shares traded £33,342,118 BWY Bellway PLC value of shares traded £32,213,907 NMC NMC Health PLC value of shares traded £31,378,019 TSCO Tesco PLC value of shares traded £31,219,968 COB Cobham PLC value of shares traded £28,551,992 IAG International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £27,532,915 ICP Intermediate Capital Group PLC value of shares traded £27,016,393 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £25,992,703 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com