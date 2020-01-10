StockMarketWire.com - Goods value retailer B&M reported a slight uptick in UK like-for-like sales as a slower performance than anticipated in the run up to Christmas kept a lid on growth.
For the 13 week period from 29 September to 28 December, revenue grew 9.3% at constant currency, with its UK stores delivering growth of 8.8%, including like-for-like growth of 0.3%
The roughly flat like-for-like growth was blamed on the backdrop of a challenging broader retail market and the company's decision not to engage in any early discounting activity.
The retailer reported that 15 gross new B&M UK stores were opened in the quarter, 12 net of relocations.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
