StockMarketWire.com - Swiss Banking Group UBS has outlined two senior executives to be nominated to the board of directors.
Nathalie Rachou and Mark Hughes will be put forward, following the decision by David Sidwell and Isabelle Romy not to stand for re-election at the annual general meeting on 29 April 2020.
Sidwell has completed a 12 year term in office, while Romy stands down after eight years on the UBS Group board.
The incoming duo have substantial experience in banking. Rachou has been a member of French banking rival Société Générale for 12 years and will stand down in her existing position on 19 May 2020. She founded asset management firm Topiary Finance in 1999 which later merged with Rouvier Associes in 2014. She previously worked at Banque Indosuez and Crédit Agricole Indosuez in a variety of roles.
Hughes, meanwhile, is currently chairperson of the Global Risk Institute, having been group chief risk officer at the Royal Bank of Canada between 2014 and 2018. He joined RBC in 1981 and has held a host of senior leadership positions including chief operating officer, Capital Markets and head of global credit.
"I am very pleased to announce the nomination of Nathalie Rachou and Mark Hughes for election to the board,” said UBS chairman Axel Weber.
“They will add a wealth of knowledge and experience from across the banking sector and geographies, with a particularly deep understanding of risk management. I look forward to working with them.”
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
